Vietnamese-Korean national honored for charity efforts in RoK

Nguyen Thi Tam Tinh has spent 19 years as a volunteer working on activities such as offering translation support for Vietnamese workers in the Republic of Korea (RoK), providing free surgery for children suffering from heart diseases in Vietnam. (Photo: Yonhap News/KBS World)

The 45-year-old woman has spent 19 years as a volunteer working on activities such as offering translation support for Vietnamese workers in the Republic of Korea (RoK), providing free surgery for children suffering from heart diseases in Vietnam, participating in teaching the Korean language, and supporting patients during the Covid-19 pandemic.



Tinh said that when she came to the RoK as a university student, she began her charity efforts with a desire to repay the love and help she had received.



She said she will continue to participate in more volunteer activities in the coming years.



In addition to Tam receiving the highest honor, there are 19 awards to be presented to Korean individuals and organizations for their outstanding contributions to charity work at the official ceremony slated for November 15.

VNA