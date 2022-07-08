Traffic police take examinee, examiner to exam venues

Traffic police take an examinee to a test site

This morning, Lieutenant Colonel Phan Thanh Tan - Captain of the traffic police team of Nui Thanh District in the Central Province of Quang Nam said that during this morning's exam, the team's traffic police officers assisted a contestant whose tire was punctured while he was on the way to the examining venue.

Accordingly, when the force was on duty to protect traffic orders at the test site, they received information from the exam season relay team that a contestant had a broken motorbike and needed help. The team immediately dispatched two traffic police officers to help this contestant.

Captain Mai Phuoc Da and Lieutenant Huynh Anh Huy drove a special vehicle to transport this candidate to the test site on time.

The male student repeatedly thanked the two traffic police officers for their assistance; thus, he was not late for the exam this year.

In Nui Thanh District, there are three test points, each has 2 traffic police officers on duty, protecting traffic order and security in front of the school gate.

Also on this morning, many officers and soldiers of the Ho Chi Minh City Police were stationed at key intersections of many roads in 22 districts and Thu Duc City especially the roads with exam points. Traffic police of Ho Chi Minh City were present at the roads with exam points from 6 a.m. to control traffic flow, ensuring no traffic jams.

The examiner comes to school on a police car While on duty, the patrol team was informed by a school that an exam examiner who was on the way to school was having an accident in Nguyen Van Linh Street near Binh Dien Market. The school asked for the assistance of the traffic police.

At the scene, according to preliminary information, due to the rain, the road was slippery, and the examiner could not control the steering wheel and fell. Through the health check, the examiner only suffered a minor injury to his leg but was still able to walk.

Therefore, the patrol team used specialized cars of the traffic police force to bring the examination officers to the exam site on time.

Police forces in District 3 also arranged for officers and soldiers to give mineral water and cold towels to candidates. In addition, traffic police also distributed leaflets propagating the fines for alcohol content violations to the parents and relatives of the candidates.

A female police officer gives mineral water and cold towels to candidates Traffic police also distribute leaflets propagating the fines for alcohol content violations to students' parents

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan