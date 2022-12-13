The Help - Portrait 2022 returns to take portraits for the disadvantaged

The Help - Portrait 2022, including 361 photographers and volunteers from 8 provinces and cities such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Lam Dong, Dong Nai, Da Nang, Binh Dinh, Khanh Hoa, Ba Ria - Vung Tau visited children's hospitals and nursing homes, schools to take portraits for orphans, lonely elderly people, people in difficult circumstances.

In particular, volunteers and photographers also came to remote communes of Binh Dinh, Khanh Hoa and Lam Dong provinces to shoot portraits for locals.

With the goal that each photo sharing the love of life and spreading hope, the Help - Portrait 2022 Executive Board chose the this year’s theme "Hanh tinh nhiem mau” (Miracle Planet). With this idea, the photos will be integrated with the earth background, where nature is brilliantly magical. The photos are carefully polished, printed and sent to the photographer as warm and optimistic wishes, and encouragement - like the way Mother Nature always protects people against the difficulties of life.

Not only taking, printing and giving away photos free of charge, members of the Help - Portrait Festival also brought to local children at the locations the early Christmas atmosphere with gifts of candies, notebooks, toys...

According to the organizers, roughly 4,035 photos have been taken, printed and given to inhabitants in difficult circumstances and those who have been fighting diseases.

The Help-Portrait is a global movement of photographers, hairstylists and makeup artists using their time, tools and expertise to give back to those in need. The community of photographers and volunteers who voluntarily dedicate their time, equipment and expertise to photographing disadvantaged people helping them build their confidence for their lives.

By Diem Quynh – Translated by Anh Quan