Da Lat farmers exchange pesticide packaging for gardening protective gears





Faced with this fact, to join hands in collecting and handling pesticide packages, on the morning of September 8, many farmers in Ward 5 in Da Lat City went to the hall of the Van Thanh flower village to exchange pesticide packaging for gifts. This program is organized for the first time by the Da Lat Farmers' Association. Accordingly, gifts include protective equipment for gardening, such as gloves, protective boots, raincoats, and hats.As soon as the program was held, nearly 500 kilograms of pesticide packaging have been exchanged by farmers for gifts. Farmers will receive a pair of gloves for one kilogram of pesticide packaging, a hat for 2 kilograms of pesticide packaging, a pair of protective boots for 3 kilograms of pesticide packaging, and a raincoat for 5 kilograms of pesticide packaging.Mr. Nguyen Duc Cong, Chairman of Da Lat Farmers' Association, said the program would be held weekly in different areas. Specifically, in September 2022, it will be held in flower villages, namely Van Thanh in Ward 5, Da Thien in Ward 8, Me Linh Lake in Ward 9, and Road No.723 in Ward 11 and 12 in Da Lat City.

By staff writers – Translated by Thuy Doan