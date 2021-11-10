Blooming tree marigold in Da Lat

As urbanization escalates at a rapid pace, the once prosperous shrubs of tree marigold in the city center slowly diminish. Only when visitors venture out into the outskirts can they truly immerse themselves in the glorious splendor of this wild flora.

Tree marigolds going into full bloom as the rainy season draws to a close Wild tree marigolds thrive with vigor on lands unexploited by humans. In Lam Dong, wild tree marigolds grow mostly in Da Lat and districts such as Lac Duong, Don Duong, Duc Trong, Lam Ha, Di Linh, among others. Tree marigolds blossoming in large patches among the tree lines around industrial zones Fields of tree marigold stretching as far as the eye can see Beds of tree marigold blooming behind old pine trees The golden flowers adorning village trails During this time of the year, tourists would take the chance to get photos with tree marigolds. The simplistic glory of the flower beds radiates a magnificent aura that would capture any visitor.

By Doan Kien, Huu Vy - Translated by Tan Nghia