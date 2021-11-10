  1. Lifestyle

Blooming tree marigold in Da Lat

As the heavy rain of November gradually kisses goodbye to each other, the streets of Dalat and its outskirts are dyed in a golden shade of tree marigolds.
As urbanization escalates at a rapid pace, the once prosperous shrubs of tree marigold in the city center slowly diminish. Only when visitors venture out into the outskirts can they truly immerse themselves in the glorious splendor of this wild flora.
Blooming tree marigold in Da Lat ảnh 1
Blooming tree marigold in Da Lat ảnh 2 Tree marigolds going into full bloom as the rainy season draws to a close
Wild tree marigolds thrive with vigor on lands unexploited by humans. In Lam Dong, wild tree marigolds grow mostly in Da Lat and districts such as Lac Duong, Don Duong, Duc Trong, Lam Ha, Di Linh, among others.
Blooming tree marigold in Da Lat ảnh 3
Blooming tree marigold in Da Lat ảnh 4
Blooming tree marigold in Da Lat ảnh 5
Blooming tree marigold in Da Lat ảnh 6
Blooming tree marigold in Da Lat ảnh 7 Tree marigolds blossoming in large patches among the tree lines around industrial zones
Blooming tree marigold in Da Lat ảnh 8
Blooming tree marigold in Da Lat ảnh 9
Blooming tree marigold in Da Lat ảnh 10 Fields of tree marigold stretching as far as the eye can see
Blooming tree marigold in Da Lat ảnh 11 Beds of tree marigold blooming behind old pine trees
Blooming tree marigold in Da Lat ảnh 12
Blooming tree marigold in Da Lat ảnh 13
Blooming tree marigold in Da Lat ảnh 14 The golden flowers adorning village trails
Blooming tree marigold in Da Lat ảnh 15
During this time of the year, tourists would take the chance to get photos with tree marigolds. The simplistic glory of the flower beds radiates a magnificent aura that would capture any visitor.
Blooming tree marigold in Da Lat ảnh 16
Blooming tree marigold in Da Lat ảnh 17
Blooming tree marigold in Da Lat ảnh 18

By Doan Kien, Huu Vy - Translated by Tan Nghia

