Legal framework, policies for stock market development to be completed

Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HoSE) yesterday held a gong beating ceremony to officially open the first stock exchange session for the new Lunar year.



Mentioning the focused goals of 2023, Chairwoman Vu Thi Chan Phuong of the State Securities Commission said that this industry is going to complete necessary legal frameworks and policies for the growth of the market.

Along with that is the acceleration of restructuring activities and perfecting the market’s foundation. More importantly, the Korea Exchange (KRX) trading system will soon be put into operation in order for the domestic stock market to work stably and effectively.

Meanwhile, state management agencies are going to strengthen their inspection, examination, and monitoring tasks so that any possible issues like rumor spreading can be timely addressed, ensuring the rights of investors and consolidate their confidence.

The State Securities Commission and related agencies are going to actively cooperate with international organizations, to promptly propose the Finance Ministry to host discussions with relevant ministries so that the Vietnamese stock market can soon be upgraded from a marginal position to an emerging one as planned.