Leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on Tet occasion

A delegation of the Party Central Committee, the President, the National Assembly, the Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on January 19.

The delegation including leaders and former leaders laid wreaths and paid respect to the late President, a genius leader and a national hero who devoted his entire life to the Vietnamese country and people, led the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Vietnamese people to glorious victories on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

The delegation then offered incense at the Martyrs’ Monument in Bac Son street.

Also on the day, a delegation of the Central Military Commission - Defence Ministry, the Central Public Security Party Committee - Ministry of Public Security, the Foreign Ministry, and the municipal Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and VFF Committee of Hanoi paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum, and martyrs at the monument.

A delegation of Party and State leaders also offered incense in tribute to martyrs at Mai Dich Cemetery in Hanoi.