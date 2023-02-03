Leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on Party’s founding anniversary

A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, the Presidency, the National Assembly, the Government and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee on February 3 paid floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum.

The delegation included Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong, Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) President Do Van Chien, and Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan.

The visit to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi aims to mark the 93rd founding anniversary of the CPV (February 3, 1930).

They paid respect to President Ho Chi Minh, who founded and led the CPV – the vanguard of the working class and the nation at large.

The past 93 years have proven that the Party's leadership is the leading factor decisive to every victory of the Vietnamese revolution. Under the Party leadership, the Vietnamese army and people are joining hands to successfully implement the resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, and build a Vietnam of peace, unity, independence, democracy and prosperity, firmly moving towards socialism.

The delegation then laid a wreath at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs in Hanoi.

On the same day, representatives from the Central Military Commission and the Central Public Security Party Commission also paid their respect to President Ho Chi Minh, heroes and martyrs.