Leaders, employees of vehicle registration center 50-03V arrested

The Thu Duc City Police in Ho Chi Minh City prosecuted and arrested seven leaders and employees in vehicle registration center 50-03V for the violations of “Brokering Bribery”, “Giving Bribes”, “Receiving Bribes” and “Being Fake at Work”.

Regarding the cases, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security yesterday prosecuted and put in temporary detention Tran Anh Quan, born in 1963, acting Head of the Motor Vehicle Inspection Department; Dang Tran Khanh, born in 1976, Deputy Head of Motor Vehicle Inspection Department and Pham Duc Ngoc, born in 1977, an official of the Motor Vehicle Inspection Department under Vietnam Register for the crime of “Receiving Bribes”. Their residence was also searched.

Quan, Ngoc, Khanh were arrested when the police widened the investgation of “Brokering Bribery”, “Giving Bribes”, “Receiving Bribes” and “Being Fake at Work” violations happening at vehicle registration centers in Ho Chi Minh City and the provinces of Long An, Tien Giang, Soc Trang, Dong Thap and Ben Tre.