Le Quang Liem, Nakamura teammates at Pro Chess League 2023

Pro Chess League 2023 is a team tournament and online competition. Some of the 2023 Pro Chess League’s brightest stars have been divided into 16 teams and will be competing for their part of the US$150,000 prize fund. Eight teams will be eliminated, and eight will move on to the playoffs.

The tournament plays fast chess according to the Swiss system with 9 specified games. The qualifier began on February 1, the Main Event on February 14, the playoffs will be on March 28, and the finals will be on May 11-14 .

The organizers said that at the end of the third week, the top two teams advance to the playoffs. The bottom two teams are eliminated. At the end of the fifth week, the top three teams from each week advance to the playoffs and the bottom three teams are eliminated.

Le Quang Liem participated in this tournament in a chess team named Gotham Knights with grandmasters Hikaru Nakamura (USA), Andy Woodward (USA), Nataliya Buksa (Ukraine). This team is temporarily ranked sixth with 2 points obtained in the first week of the tournament.

In the first week, the opponent of the chess team Le Quang Liem was the Berlin Bears from Germany. Le Quang Liem won three and lost one when competing against members of the Berlin Bears team.

The first week of the tournament takes place from February 14 to 18, the second week from February 21 to 24, the third week from February 28 to March 3, the fourth week from March 8 to 10 and the fifth week from March 16 to 17.

The quarter-finals of the tournament will start from March 30 to March 31, then the organizers will announce the semi-finals and quarter-finals.

Sixteen teams will vie for a championship worth $25,000 for first place and $150,000 overall.