Woman abusing 8-year-old girl to death convicted of manslaughter

Nguyen Vo Quynh Trang and Nguyen Kim Trung Thai

Trang has been sentenced for manslaughter in the death of N.T.V.A, 8, her lover’s daughter and possibly faced the highest murder rate of death penalty.



In addition, Nguyen Kim Trung Thai who is the father of the eight-year-old girl has been convicted of guilty for concealing crime and abusing his daughter.

The Investigation Agency of the Binh Thanh District’s Police Department in HCMC on December 28 issued a temporary arrest warrant for two months and a decision to prosecute Vo Nguyen Quynh Trang, 26 for beating V.A during four hours. The girl was transferred to hospital for emergency care on December 22. Doctors found her dead with many injuries and suspected that the child was beaten to death. Thai then tried to delete all data from the cameras.





By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh