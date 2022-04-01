Violations of leaders of ministries to be verified further

At the session

On the afternoon of March 31, the Central Audit Committee issued a notice saying that from March 28 to March 31, in Hanoi, the Central Audit Committee held its 13th session under the chair of Mr. Tran Cam Tu, Secretary of the Party Central Committee cum Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission.

The Party members, the leaders of the Ministry of Science and Technology have been irresponsible while relaxing leadership and management resulting in some leaders’ violations of the regulations of the Party and the law in approving, assigning implementation organization, signing contracts, evaluating, making payment and settlement of funding for implementation of the scientific research project of Covid-19 test kit of the Academy of Military Medical.

Meanwhile, the Party Civil Affairs Committee and the leaders of the Ministry of Health were irresponsible while relaxing leadership and management, showing lack of inspection, so some leaders of the Ministry and units violated the Party's regulations and law in assessment and supervision; licensing, granting circulation registration numbers, price negotiation and procurement of Covid-19 test kits of Viet A Technology Company.

Former Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh, Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Cong Tac, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son and a number of leaders and officials of the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Health are jointly responsible for the violations and shortcomings mentioned above.

They must be held accountable personally for violations and shortcomings in the performance of assigned tasks and responsibilities.

Many leaders of the Academy of Military Medical received warnings, reprimands while others were excluded from the Party.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Anh Quan