Van Thinh Phat Chairwoman arrested for alleged bond issuance fraud

Truong My Lan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Van Thinh Phat Holdings Group Corporation, is arrested for misappropriating assets.

On the morning of October 8, Lieutenant General To An Xo, Office Chief cum Spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Security, said that the Police Investigation Agency has been investigating and verifying some acts showing signs of law violation in corporate bond issuance and capital mobilization of companies and units related to An Dong Investment Group Corporation.



Based on the investigation results, on October 7, the Police Investigation Agency issued a decision to institute the criminal case of fraudulent appropriation of property that happened at An Dong Investment Group Corporation and other relevant organizations and units; at the same time, issued decisions to prosecute the accused, arrest warrants for temporary detention for the accused, and search warrants for Truong My Lan and three accomplices for the act of fraudulent appropriation of property under Article 174 of the 2015 Penal Code (amended and supplemented in 2017).



The investigation agency determined that the accused allegedly committed fraud in the issuance and trading of corporate bonds to appropriate trillions of Vietnamese dong from people during 2018 and 2019.



The accused include Truong My Lan, 66, living in Ho Chi Minh City, who currently is the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Van Thinh Phat Holdings Group Corporation; Truong Hue Van, 34, living in HCMC, who currently is the General Director of Windsor Property Management Group Corporation; Nguyen Phuong Hong, 38, living in HCMC, Assistant of Van Thinh Phat Holdings Group Corporation; Ho Buu Phuong, 50, living in HCMC, former Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tan Viet Securities Joint Stock Company, former Deputy General Director for Finance of Van Thinh Phat Holdings Group Corporation.



After the Supreme People's Procuracy approved it, the Police Investigation Agency under the Ministry of Public Security carried out the legal procedures in accordance with the law.



Currently, the Police Investigation Agency has been gathering its forces to investigate and clarify the crimes of the accused, expand the investigation, and thoroughly recover the property.

By Do Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan