Two men prosecuted for illegal transport of Covid-19 rapid test kits

Pham Huy Long, born in 1989, and Tran Dang Kiet, born in 1994, both in the Northern Province of Lao Cai have been held in custody.



At around 2am on August 22, police officers in Phu Tho Province in collaboration with the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security discovered Ly Van Thu, born in 1997 in Lao Cai Province was driving a car on the Hanoi - Lao Cai highway in Phu Tho Province’s Viet Tri City.

Driver Thu couldn’t produce certificates of commodity origin on his car. Among goods on the vehicle, there were nearly 7,000 Covid-19 rapid test kits priced at nearly VND1 billion (US$43,902).

During the investigation process, police officials found that Kiet and Long were involved in the case. Long confessed he was hired to transport the commodities by a person in the capital city of Hanoi while Kiet was verified to be the importer of the above goods with the amount of VND112 million. To cover up his illegal acts, Kiet declared that the import goods were five tons of spicy and sour vermicelli from China in customs declarations.

By Gia Khanh - Translated by Uyen Phuong