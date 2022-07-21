Two employees of Quang Tri CDC arrested for property embezzlement

The Investigation Police Agency under the Department of Public Security of Quang Tri Province issues a decision to prosecute and arrest two employees of the Center for Disease Control of Quang Tri Province.

According to the initial investigation, the Investigation Police Agency identified that from August of 2020 to July of 2021, Le Quang Viet and Do Dinh Phi abused the assigned mission on management and usage of Covid-19 test kits produced by Viet A Company to resell a number of test kits worth nearly VND1 billion (US$43,000) to Viet A Company.

Specifically, the Investigation Police Agency under the Department of Public Security of Quang Tri Province arrested 42 years old Le Quang Viet and 40 years old Do Dinh Phi from Dong Ha City. They work at the Diagnostic Imaging and Functional Exploration Department of Center for Disease Control of Quang Tri Province for property embezzlement.The case is currently being investigated and clarified.

By Nguyen Hoang- Translated by Huyen Huong