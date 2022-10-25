Traffic police fine over 112,000 blood alcohol content violations in 3 months

Minister of Public Security To Lam is delivering his speech in the meeting

After the three months from June 13 implementing Plan No.299 for inspecting and handling violators of traffic laws, the awareness and thinking of members in the police force about their role and responsibility in ensuring traffic safety and order have been significantly risen.

Many localities have actively propagandized and encouraged civil servants, public employees, and residents to strictly observe traffic laws, especially those on blood alcohol content (BAC).

Thanks to that, the rate of traffic accidents, mortality, and injuries all over the nation decreased by 12.18 percent, 14.53 percent, and 7.49 percent, respectively. This is particularly true in such provinces as Bac Kan, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, Dak Nong, Dong Thap, Ha Giang, Ha Nam, Ha Tinh, Hai Duong, Kon Tum, Long An, Nam Dinh, Nghe An, Ninh Binh, Quang Ninh, Quang Tri, Thai Binh, Thai Nguyen, Thanh Hoa, Tra Vinh, and Tuyen Quang, as well as the cities of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, Can Tho, Da Nang.

The traffic police are checking the BAC of vehicle users

During the focused period of 3 months, the traffic police detected and handled more than 788,000 cases of traffic law breaking, 47,000 cases of illegal expansion of vehicle trunk or over-sized and over-weighted transportation, 112,000 cases of speed violation. There were over 2,500 traffic accidents, killing 1,400 people and injuring 1,800 traffic users.



The local police have successfully propagandized BAC regulations to owners and customers of 31,000 restaurants bars, and discotheques; encouraged more than 25,000 businesses, 2,000 factories, 5,500 warehouse owners, 3,700 auto repair workshops, and 190,000 individuals to commit to observing regulations on goods loading and transportation; asked more than 6.700 water transport businesses not to loading cargo passing the safety limit of their vehicles.

In the meeting, Minister of Public Security To Lam proposed local police officers increase their patrol over their assigned areas, effectively perform basic investigation along with strict handling of traffic accidents related to BAC and drug addiction. Whenever there are enough proofs to constitute a crime, it is necessary for the police to cooperate with functional agencies to file a corresponding lawsuit.

Also, via professional activities, the traffic police must timely discover inadequacies in traffic organization, hot spots of traffic accidents for promptly solutions to address those issues.

By Do Trung – Translated by Yen Nhi