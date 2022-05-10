  1. Law

Thai Binh Police crack down on US$287 million illegal football betting ring

The Police Investigation Agency (PIA) under the Public Security Department of Thai Binh Province yesterday prosecuted and arrested 11 subjects for illegally organizing gambling. These subjects belong to the large-scale football betting ring on the internet led by Nguyen Thanh Tung, aged 44,  from Vinh Tuy Ward, Hai Ba Trung District, Ha Noi City.
According to the PIA, the large-scale gambling ring was implemented under inter-provincial betting via Bong88's football betting page with overseas server being operated at four levels, including super, master, agent and member.
The subjects of the ring used their usernames and passwords to log in different links connecting to Bong88 for management and betting.

Based on the initial investigation, the subjects have run the gambling ring since August of 2018 with a total amount of illegal money of around VND6,600 billion (US$287 million).

The police continue widening investigation over the case.

By Quoc Lap- Translated by Huyen Huong

