Suspect group deceiving thousands of investors proposed to be prosecuted

Nguyen Huu Tien, the suspect of the case



Accordingly, the Supreme People’s Procuracy has received the proposal from the Office of Investigation Police Agency to prosecute Nguyen Huu Tien and his accomplices, namely Nguyen Hong Quan, Pham Viet Son, Pham Thi Phuong Thu on the act of using computer networks, telecoms networks, and electronic devices to steal property.

From December 2015 to July 2018, Tien and his accomplices established two companies called Thien Rong Viet Investment JSC. and OTCMAX JSC. to attract capital from investors, even though these enterprises do not operate at all.

The suspects created the websites at the addresses of thienrongviet.com and otcmax.vn to promote images, print many publications, and host various customer meetings to deliver fake information about investment projects, with a promise to pay high interest rates and lucrative commissions. They then apply the multi-level marketing model to attract money from these potential investors.

The suspects were able to collect hundreds of billions of VND with the above trick.

By Gia Khanh – Translated by Thanh Tam