Senior lieutenant colonel, colonel detained for involving Viet A test kit case

Lieutenant Colonel Ho Anh Son (R) and VIet A Director Phan Quoc Viet at a press brief on test kit last year (Photo: SGGP)

The Criminal Investigation Agency of the Ministry of National Defense has taken legal action against the accused. Specifically, Lieutenant Colonel Ho Anh Son, deputy director of the Vietnam Military Medical Academy's Military Medical Research Institute, was held in detention for ‘embezzlement of property and ‘abusing position and power of authority while on duty.'

Colonel Nguyen Van Hieu, Head of the Equipment and Supplies Department under the Military Medical Academy, was arrested committing the crime of ‘violating regulations on bidding, causing serious consequences.' The procedural decisions of the investigation agency are all approved by the Central Military Procuracy.

According to the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee's Inspection Commission, the Standing Committee of Military Medical Academy’s Party Committee had violated the principle of democratic centralism and the working regulations of the Party. Moreover, the Committee leaders were irresponsible and loosening leadership and supervision to allow officials at the academy to violate regulations when proposing and performing national-level scientific and technological tasks, which are studying and manufacturing the test kit in collaboration with Viet A.

In addition, Secretary of the Academy's Party Committee Lieutenant General Nguyen Viet Luong, Director of the Academy Lieutenant General Do Quyet, Deputy Director of the Academy and Director of the Military Medical and Pharmaceutical Research Institute Major General Hoang Van Luong, Deputy Director of the Military Medical Research Institute Senior Lieutenant Colonel Ho Anh Son, Head of the Equipment and Materials Department Colonel Nguyen Van Hieu, and leaders and officers of several units of the Academy are held accountable for the violations of the Standing Board of the Academy's Party Committee as well as take personal responsibility for violations and shortcomings in the performance of assigned responsibilities and tasks.

The Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee's Inspection Commission said that the above violations have caused very serious consequences, causing great loss and waste of the State budget, affecting the prevention and control of the Covid-19 epidemic, causing frustration in society and affecting the reputation of the party organization and the Military Medical Academy.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Anh Quan