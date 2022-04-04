During the passing time, the Municipal Department of Health and its hotline confirmed residents’ reflections that some people impersonating medical staffs of Center for Covid-19 Control and Prevention made phone calls to the Covid-19 infectious people to meet and require them to transfer money via bank accounts to stay at home instead of the isolation implementation.

The scammers often used mobile phones , starting with +18444 1265410, +18445 3440501 and so on.The HCMC Department of Public Security stressed that this was trickery to appropriate properties of people.In case of stumbling upon the mentioned-above cases, people should promptly contact with local police to get support following the regulations.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Huyen Huong