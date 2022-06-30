Rumor on former Minister of Health’s suicide in prison denied

Major General Nguyen Van Thanh, Deputy Director of the Police Department for Investigation of Crimes on Corruption, Economy and Smuggling (C03) under the Ministry of Public Security provided more information about investigation process of the case at Viet A Company.
As for the case of Viet A Company, the Ministry of Public Security is under investigation for the acts of the arrestees including former Minister of Science and Technology, former Chairman of Hanoi People's Committee Chu Ngoc Anh and former Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long.
Amid the rumors about former Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long and former Director of Hanoi Heart Hospital Nguyen Quang Tuan suicided in prison, the leader of C03 confirmed that it is fake news.
Major General Nguyen Van Thanh affirmed that the arrestees are in normal psychology state.
