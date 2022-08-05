Quang Tri cracks down on drug trafficking ring from Laos to HCMC

Ngo Quoc Hung was arrested by the police while he was recieving a fan box containing heroin cakes inside



According to information from the Provincial Border Guard of Quang Tri, the functional forces detected a passenger coach traveling from Vientiane to Da Nang carrying fan boxes with suspicious signs. The Provincial Border Guard of Quang Tri decided to track and check the consignment above.

By 1:45 p.m. on August 2, at house No.2/17 Hong Ha Street, Ward 2, Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City, the functional forces caught Ngo Quoc Hung who is 27 years old from Yen My Commune, Hung Yen Province while he was receiving fan boxes containing eight heroin cakes.In addition, the functional forces continued to check room No.203 in this house and detected a Hanoi-based man named Nguyen Hoang Tung along with two kilograms of suspicious methamphetamine.The Provincial Border Guard of Quang Tri has completed the legal documents and papers to hand over to relevant functional agencies for continuing the investigation and handling the case.

By Nguyen Hoang- Translated by Huyen Huong