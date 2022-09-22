Quang Tri arrests ring leader of smuggling cross-border foreign currency, gold

Previously, on November 11, 2021, the working team of Lao Bao International Border Gate Customs Branch found 197 metal pieces, rings and threads with different shapes, sizes and weights which are suspected to be gold, silver and 100 foreign banknotes when they performed procedures for re-entry registration from Laos to Vietnam for truck 75H-001.32 driven by Nguyen Huu Chien.



During the checking, the driver could not submit legal invoices and documents or papers related to the above-mentioned goods.



The funtional forces of Lao Bao Border Gate Customs Branch check exhibits including gold, silver and foreign currency.





On December 27, 2021, According to the appraisement and determination conclusion, 1,736.14 grams and 2,180.41 grams of metal exhibits were identified as gold and silver respectively and 100 foreign banknotes had a real foreign currency of US$100. The total value of the above exhibits was determined at VND 2,945 billion (US$125 million).On December 27, 2021, the Lao Bao International Border Gate Customs Branch issued a decision on prosecuting the smuggling case on the violation of illegally transporting cross-border goods and foreign currency.

By Nguyen Hoang- Translated by Huyen Huong