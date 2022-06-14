Quang Ninh prosecutes officers of Dong Trieu Town involved in Viet A Company

The Executive Board of Quang Ninh Province Party Committee considers Party discipline enforcement for cases involved in Viet A Company.



The arrestees included Head of Finance and Planning Division of Dong Trieu Town Nguyen Thi Thanh Hao, Head of Medical Division of Dong Trieu Town Dao Thi Kim Dung, Deputy Director of Medical Center of Dong Trieu Town Nguyen Thanh Dinh and Director of Medical Center of Dong Trieu Town Nguyen Xuan Tien.

The Executive Board of Dong Trieu Town Party Committee is under the disciplinary warning.



Earlier, the Executive Board of Quang Ninh Province Party Committee had decided to implement discipline enforcement on the Executive Board of Dong Trieu Town Party Committee in term 2020 – 2025 under form of warning due to violations of leadership, direction and implementation of the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control. Thereby, the Dong Trieu Town People’s Committee had violations on bidding package implementation for the procurement of Covid-19 test kits of Viet A Company.

Based on the initial investigation, the arrestees had the wrongdoing acts of official duties, signing the bidding documents and official acceptance of work regarding the number of test kits to perform the payments for Viet A Company, causing damages to the state budget.Currently, the PIA is continuing to further investigate the case to strictly handle the subjects in accordance with the regulations.The Executive Board of Quang Ninh Province Party Committee had implemented discipline enforcement with Nguyen Thi Thanh Hao and Dao Thi Kim Dung under the form of expelling from the Party for violations.Besides, the Inspection Commission of Quang Ninh Province Party Committee had considered and decided to perform enforced discipline of warning for Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dong Trieu Town Nguyen Van Minh, Deputy Head of Finance and Planning Division of Dong Trieu Town Duong Thanh Trung and expelled from Party for violations with Nguyen Xuan Tien and Nguyen Thanh Dinh.Notably, the Executive Board of Quang Ninh Province Party Committee is directing and considering the responsibilities of Member of the Provincial Party Committee, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quang Ninh Province, Former Secretary of the Party Committee of Dong Trieu Town, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dong Trieu Town from January of 2020 to end of June of 2021 in accordance with the regulations.

By Minh Khang- Translated by Huyen Huong