Police warn people to be cautious about criminals using new tricks

Fraudsters post advertisements on social networks to recruit child models to deceive people



The Criminal Police Department (PC02) today said that the unit received information that many parents were deceived by criminals who posted advertisements on Facebook including Baby fashion photo models and Recruiting children to be models for fashion goods. Many unknowingly innocent parents have become victims of deceivers.

Then, swindlers asked parents to download the Telegram application and put them in a closed group whose members are assistants, specialists, general managers, and collaborators. These people in the group asked new victims to act as online collaborators and they have to transfer money online to the bank accounts designated by fraudsters.

Police officers advised people to be vigilant by not sending pictures of their children to prevent bad people from taking advantage of them for malicious purposes as well as not transferring money on illegal requests to avoid being scammed.

At the same time, policemen required people to report the case to local police agencies which will handle, and immediately block the accounts of fraudsters for further investigation when discovering fraudulent money transfer requests.





By Chi Thach – Translated by Anh Quan