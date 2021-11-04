Police take legal proceedings against former CEO of CNS

The Ministry of Public Security announces the arrest warrant on its website



Additionally, police investigators also filed legal proceedings against Do Van Nga, chief accountant and chief of finance – accounting department of CNS for the same acts.

Prior, the Security Investigation Agency had begun the legal proceedings for the case at the corporation.

Saigon Industry Corporation (CNS) is a state-owned corporation and has been ranked as a special corporation under the management of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee,

According to the initial police investigations, police officers determined that the case in CNS relates to the divestment activities.

In the previous time, inspectors in HCMC jumped into an investigation of the divestiture of CNS, at Saigon – Sagel Electronics Company and TIE Company and the transfer of state land through capital injection. Inspectors soon provided the investigative agency of the Ministry of Public Security with the documents of the CNS case for further probe.





By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan