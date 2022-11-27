Police seize many junk sim cards to prevent fraud, gambling

Police seize many junk sim cards. (Photo: SGGP)

The District 8 Police (HCMC), on November 27, informed that, over the past time, the unit had repeatedly checked the suspicious stores selling and renting sim cards in the area and discovered many violations.



Accordingly, currently, criminals use junk sim cards as a tool for criminal acts, such as fraud to appropriate property, usury, gambling, organizing gambling, and online money laundering. They also use junk sim cards to make calls to threaten, defame, and insult the reputation of individuals and organizations.



Therefore, to promptly deter, prevent, and fight against this type of crime, the unit has regularly checked suspicious stores selling and renting sim cards in the area.



Through inspection, the police made records of administrative violations against eight business households and a company for selling mobile sim cards without being authorized by a mobile telecommunications enterprise and selling and circulating on the market sim cards that have been registered in advance with subscriber information to activate mobile services, with a total fine of nearly VND200 million. The police also seized 147 junk sim cards of all kinds of Mobifone, Vinaphone, Viettel, and VietnamMobile.



District 8 police said that it is necessary to have a solution to strictly manage the trading of mobile sim cards according to regulations to stop the existence of junk sim cards.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Da Nguyet