Police request many banks to provide information relating to Trinh Van Quyet

Police search the headquarter of FLC Group in Cau Giay Street in Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the Ministry of Public Security has asked Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank), Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank), Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank), Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPbank), Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank (VIB), Saigon - Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB), and National Citizen Commercial Joint Stock Bank (NCB) to cooperate in providing account registration documents, account statements, bank statements, and transaction documents to serve the investigation of the case related to FLC Group.



Specifically, the Investigation Police Agency has been launching an investigation on the case of stock market manipulation that occurred at FLC Group, BOS Securities Joint Stock Company, and related companies.



To serve the investigation, the Investigation Police Agency has requested the above banks to provide account registration documents; information on payment accounts, savings accounts, loans in Vietnamese dong and foreign currencies, account statements; bank statements, and transaction documents from 2016 to now of related organizations and individuals.



The investigation agency has asked banks to provide the above information of Trinh Van Quyet, Trinh Thi Thuy Nga, Trinh Thi Minh Hue, Huong Tran Kieu Dung, Nguyen Quynh Anh, and Bui Hai Huyen from December 1, 2021, to before April 15, 2022.



Previously, the Investigation Police Agency prosecuted and detained Trinh Van Quyet for the act of manipulating the stock market and concealing information in securities trading activities at FLC Group, BOS Securities Joint Stock Company, and related companies on January 10, 2022, causing heavy losses to investors and affecting the operation of Vietnam's stock market.



Along with the prosecution decision, the Investigation Police Agency searched 21 locations for the accused Trinh Van Quyet.



During the extensive investigation process, the two younger sisters of the accused Trinh Van Quyet, namely Trinh Thi Thuy Nga and Trinh Thi Minh Hue, were also prosecuted for the same act of assisting Trinh Van Quyet in stock market manipulation.

By Gia Khanh – Translated by Gia Bao