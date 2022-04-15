Police request localities to suspend Trinh Van Quyet’s assets

Police search FLC Group headquarters (Photo: VNA)

The move aimed to serve the investigation into Trinh Van Quyet’s allegation for stock market manipulation.

The Ministry of Public Security requested the People’s Committee of provinces and cities to review and provide information and documents on assets related to real estate and shares belonging to Trinh Van Quyet and his wife Le Thi Ngoc Diep, as well as his two younger sisters Trinh Thi Thuy Nga and Trinh Thi Minh Hue.

Previously, Quyet and his two sisters were detained.

The ministry also suggests that the provinces temporarily suspend the transfer, purchase, sale, donation, or mortgage transactions of the assets.

The Investigation Police Agency on April 8 sent a document to eight banks requesting them to provide information to serve the investigation of Trinh Van Quyet, Chairman of the FLC Group Joint Stock Company, for stock market manipulation.

The banks were requested to cooperate in providing account registration documents, account statements, savings accounts, loans and transaction documents of Quyet and his two younger sisters.

On March 29, the Investigation Police Agency launched criminal proceedings against and arrested Quyet for stock market manipulation in the FLC Group, BOS Securities JSC and relevant companies.

Nga, Deputy CEO of BOS Securities JSC, and Hue, a FLC Group JSC’s accountant, were arrested several days later.

On January 10, Quyet sold 74.8 million FLC shares without any reports and notifications in advance as stipulated in regulations, triggering public concern and pushing the stock market into chaos.

The State Securities Commission of Vietnam immediately decided to block Quyet's securities accounts to prevent him from committing other illegal acts.

Vietnamplus