Police raze group of gun-equipped young robbers in HCMC, Mekong Delta

The arrestees are Nguyen Quoc Bao Tam, born in 1997, living in Go Vap District; Le Thai Bao, born in 1995, a resident of District 12; Vu Hoang Nguyen, born in 1995 and Le Ngoc Tan, born in 1999, both are living in Go Vap District; Phan Thi Tuyet Nhi, born in 2000, living in Soc Trang Province.



Previously, there were massive cases of property robbery in HCMC and the Mekong Delta and the victims are mostly women wearing golden necklaces or purses.



The robbers used fake license plates and operated in low-traffic routes in the early morning, at noon and at night to closely approach the victim's vehicles for property robbery.



In some cases, victims were seriously injured.

Some photos of the robbers and exhibits seized in the case:





By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong