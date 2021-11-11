Police officers prosecuted for violations related to Thu Duc City Hospital

Thu Duc City Hospital (Photo: SGGP)

The other accused persons included Bui Thi Hong Giang, director of Bui Gia and Partners Law Firm; Tran Van Long, General director of Viet Media Travel Corporation; Ha Duy Tuan of Bac Ninh Province; Nguyen Ngoc Trieu, former member of the Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and former member of the People’s Council of Ha Giang Province who abused their positions or powers to appropriate property.



They are being investigated for receiving money to make arrangement for Nguyen Minh Quan, former director of Thu Duc City Hospital in HCMC to avoid violations occurring at the hospital. The director has been arrested for allegedly violating regulations on bidding that led to serious consequences. In addition, Nguyen Van Loi, director of Nguyen Tam Company, was also detained on the same charge.







By Gia Khanh – Translated by Kim Khanh