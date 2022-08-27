Police fine man riding motorbike on one wheel to post on Tiktok

The young man doing the wheelie at the police station

Today, the police of Ca Mau city said that they had invited a 19-year-old man in Hoa Tan Commune to the police station for investigation. The man doing the wheelie has posted illegal acts on his Tiktok.

At the police station, the young man admitted that he was riding a motorcycle BKS 69B1-478.20 running on one wheel on Le Duan Street in Ca Mau City on the evening of August 16 and posted in Tiktok.

According to Ca Mau City Police, the man committed four violations including riding on one wheel, having no driver's license, and changing the car's silencer and color paint.





By Tan Thai – Translated by Dan Thuy