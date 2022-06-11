Police detain 6 in fake drug ring

Accordingly, the Amtex Pharma Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company, abbreviated as Amtex Pharma Company at Hamlet 1B in Long An Province’s Ben Luc District, is licensed to manufacture and trade modern medicines of all kinds. It has been operating for many years with large-scale production. The director of the company is Pham Ngoc Bich (brother of Pham Bich Ngoc).



Realizing that the demand for imported new drugs to support the treatment of Covid-19 increased during the Covid-19 epidemic , Pham Bich Ngoc, his sister, and accomplices made counterfeit neo-Codion brand new drugs in bulk at the factory of Amtex Pharma Company in Ben Luc District and then sold drugs in Ho Chi Minh City.

Around 5:30 pm on June 9, police investigators from the Economic Police Division and the Ho Chi Minh City Police Department caught Pham Bich Ngoc and his accomplices driving a car carrying 12 cartons containing 20,000 blisters of new drugs to Ho Chi Minh City for sale of the drug.

At the same time, police officers of the police agencies raided the factories and workshops of the Amtex Pharma Company in Long An Province and many locations where fake pharmaceuticals are stored in HCMC.

Police officers have sealed dozens of counterfeit pharmaceuticals production and packing lines and blister pressing machines. They seized about 1 million phony finished product pills, and many raw materials for the production of fake new pharmaceutical products worth VND4.5 billion. Police officers temporarily detained Pham Bich Ngoc and five others involved in the case for further investigation.

By Ai Chan - Translated by Anh Quan