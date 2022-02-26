Huynh Van Dong, 55 years old, director of the Center for Disease Control (CDC) of Khanh Hoa Province

Among them are Mr. Huynh Van Dong, 55 years old, director of the Center for Disease Control (CDC) of Khanh Hoa Province, and nine other related people. This move is related to the investigation of signs of violations at the CDC in Khanh Hoa Province.

On the same day, the Department of Justice of Khanh Hoa province confirmed that it had updated the information in its website to prevent all notary offices from performing notification of purchase and sale of these violators' property following the police’s request.

According to the police’s initial information, since the outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic in 2020-2021, the CDC of Khanh Hoa Province has purchased 63,280 test kits produced by Viet A Company with an amount of more than VND26.2 billion. Specifically, in 2020, the CDC of Khanh Hoa Province bought 4,700 test kits with the amount of VND2.392 billion and in 2021, Khanh Hoa Provincial CDC bought 58,580 test kits with an amount of VND23.823 billion.

The leader of Khanh Hoa Provincial Department of Health said that units under the department have bought Covid-19 test kits manufactured by Viet A Company through Hop Nhat Science Company by online bidding and competitive offers. Procurement of test kits in Khanh Hoa is divided into several stages with prices ranging from VND367,500 to VND509,250 a kit.

Given the increasing demand for Covid-19 test kits amid a serious outbreak that has hammered Vietnam since late April, Viet A concluded with CDC directors of some localities to hike the prices of such kits to illegally make a huge amount of money, according to police documents.

Viet A provided the kits for hospitals and CDCs in different localities for use in advance, knowing that pandemic control regulations streamline the process to choose medical equipment providers.

By Quynh Anh – Translated by Uyen Phuong