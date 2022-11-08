  1. Law

Police applauded for cracking down big drug bust

SGGP
Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the HCMC Public Security Department on November 8 handed over a decision on applauding the police units that gained outstanding achievements in dismantling a drug trafficking network led by Nguyen Thi Thanh Thao.
Police applauded for cracking down big drug bust ảnh 1 Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the HCMC Public Security Department on November 8 hands over a decision on applauding the police units that gained outstanding achievements in dismantling a drug trafficking network.
The police agencies include divisions 6 and 7 of the Professional Technical Department; division 7 of the Drug-related crime investigation Police Department, battalion 4 and the special Drug-related crime investigation police force under the Mobile Police regiment, the Investigation Police Department on Drug-related Crimes of District 8’s Police
On November 5, the Police Department of District 8 coordinated with the HCMC Police Department to break down a drug ring conducted by Nguyen Thi Thanh Thao, confiscated 29 bricks of heroin weighing more than 11 kilograms and 74 ecstasy pills.
Thao used to get a life sentence for drug trafficking and received a postponement of the execution of the sentence for nursing a child younger than 36 months of age
Police applauded for cracking down big drug bust ảnh 2 irector of the HCMC Public Security Department (C) offers flowers to polices.
Police applauded for cracking down big drug bust ảnh 3 Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the HCMC Public Security Department speaks at the event.
Police applauded for cracking down big drug bust ảnh 4 Leaders of the HCMC Police Department and District 8 attend the event.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Other news

See more