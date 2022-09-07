Police announce to find victims of Tan Hoang Minh group case

Previously, Do Anh Dung, Chairman of Tan Hoang Minh Group, was arrested for fraudulent appropriation of property.

To complete the investigation conclusion and ensure the rights of victims under the law, the PIA required the victims holding the outstanding bond balance of the legal entities above to promptly contact and provide documents to the agency at Room No.10, the Police Department for Corruption, Smuggling and Economic Crimes at No.47, Pham Van Dong Street, Cau Giay District, Ha Noi via phone numbers 0793.688.688 or 055.993.3333.

This morning, the PIA informed that from July 2021 to March 2022, arrestee Do Anh Dung, Chairman cum General Director of Tan Hoang Minh Group and his accomplices had used several legal entities, including Ngoi Sao Viet Real Estate Investment Company, Soleil Investment and Hotel Services Joint Stock Company, Winter Palace Joint Stock Company to perform fraudulent acts of bond offerings and trading to illegally mobilize money from many investors being buyers or capital contributors of a bond investment.The PIA identified that those investors are victims of the case.In case the investigation deadline is over, the PIA will not ensure the victims’ rights if they do not come and provide documents and papers related to the case.

By Gia Khanh- Translated by Huyen Huong