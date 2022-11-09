Phu Quoc coercively demolishes two out of 79 illegally-built villas

The enforcement team read the coercive decision of the Chairman of the People's Committee of Phu Quoc City. (Photo: SGGP)

On the morning of November 9, the special task force dismantled two out of 79 villas illegally built on 18.9 hectares of land managed by the State in Duong Bao Hamlet in Duong To Commune.



The coercion was carried out after the authorities had warned and sanctioned homeowners many times.



Local authorities prepare coercive demolition of two out of 79 illegally-built villas on Phu Quoc Island. (Photo: SGGP)



Under the supervision of local people, agencies, and organizations, the enforcement team read the coercive decision of the Chairman of the People's Committee of Phu Quoc City and carried out the demolition and removal of architectural objects from the illegally-occupied land. These two illegally-built villas have an area of more than 500 square meters each, with a construction value of not less than VND8 billion per unit. When the enforcement team arrived at the scene, the owners of these two villas continued to refuse to comply and protested, even though the local authorities had previously sent a notice of enforcement. A woman, who is said to be the owner of the villa with the number A8, stood in the middle of the gate to prevent the enforcement team from doing the job while many other people held up banners asking for the government to reconsider.Under the supervision of local people, agencies, and organizations, the enforcement team read the coercive decision of the Chairman of the People's Committee of Phu Quoc City and carried out the demolition and removal of architectural objects from the illegally-occupied land.



The authorities convince the villa owner who deliberately prevents them from doing the job to leave the scene. (Photo: SGGP) Mr. Huynh Quang Hung, Chairman of the People's Committee of Phu Quoc City, said that this decision shows his determination to handle violations in the field of construction and land management in the area. Mr. Hung also affirmed that, following the direction of Kien Giang Province, the local authorities would focus on strictly and completely handling cases of encroachment on forest land, public land, and illegally-built construction from now until the end of the year.



Motor vehicles are mobilized to speed up the dismantling process. (Photo: SGGP) Previously, Mr. Lam Minh Thanh, Chairman of the People's Committee of Kien Giang Province, said that from then until the end of the year, the province would focus on handling violating works. The responsibility for managing the area of local authorities and officials would be inspected and handled later.

By Quoc Binh – Translated by Bao Nghi