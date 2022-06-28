People need to raise awareness about scam spam messages related to recruitment

Residents are cautious with scam spam messages related to recruitment notice.



According to the PA05, people have recently received spam text messages for recruitment notices with remuneration of VND500,000 (US$21.6) to VND1,000,000 (US$43) a day.





The police identified that it was one of the forms leading victims to actively contact with subjects and they can commit fraudulent acts of appropriating other people's properties.The scam tricks are often related to recruitment fraud notice, snatching virtual orders on e-commerce platforms to appropriate property, online investment, scamming victims to provide personal information, bank accounts to appropriate property and so on.Furthermore, some victims can be led to cross-border human trafficking rings.The PA05 recommended residents be cautious with the scam tricks mentioned above and propagandize, and spread the information and warnings to relatives and friends.In addition, people should not contact with the phone number on spam text messages, transfer money or provide personal information and bank account in the network environment.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong