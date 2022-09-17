Owner of Binh Duong karaoke parlor arrested for fire prevention violations

The scene of karaoke bar fire

Le Anh Xuan, 42, from Ho Chi Minh City’s Thu Duc city, is being investigated by the provincial People’s Procuracy for “violating regulations on fire prevention and fighting” as prescribed in Clause 3, Article 313 of the Penal Code.

An electrical fault is thought to have caused the fire at the An Phu karaoke parlor in An Phu ward, Thuan An city on September 6.Although 22 people managed to escape the burning building, 32 lost their lives in the fire. Another person died a few days later as a result of injuries sustained from jumping out of a window.It's the deadliest karaoke fire in Vietnam to date.The 30-room karaoke parlor, built on an area of 500 square metres, opened six years ago and was inspected for fire safety three times, in 2019, 2021 and 2022. It passed every time.However, in the most recent inspection in April 2022, the authorities noted a risk of an electrical short circuit due to the high electricity consumption and ordered it be remedied. However, the karaoke parlor ignored the order.

Vietnamplus