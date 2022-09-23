New regulation on e-identification, e-authentication launched



There are three kinds of electronic identity:

_E-identity of a Vietnamese citizen: individual identification number; last name, middle name, first name; date of birth; gender; portrait; and fingerprints.

_E-identity of a foreigner: the foreigner’s identification number; last name, middle name, first name; date of birth; gender; nationality; number, symbol, issuance date, kind of document, and issuance location of his or her passport or valid international travel document; portrait; fingerprints.

_E-identity of an organization: the organization’s electronic identification number; organization name, including its Vietnamese name, its abbreviated name (if any), and its foreign language name (if any); date of establishment; address of head quarter; identification number of the citizen or foreigner; last name, middle name, first name of the legal representative or head of this organization.

Subjects that are granted an e-identification account include:

_Vietnamese citizens from 14 years old; Vietnamese citizens under 14 years old or wards who are registered under the e-identification account of their father or mother or guardian (no need to display their citizen ID card).

_Foreigners from 14 years old migrating into Vietnam; foreigners under 14 years old or wards who are registered under the e-identification account of their father or mother or guardian.

_Agencies, organizations established or registered to operate in Vietnam.

The three levels of an e-identification account of an individual or organization are:

_Level 1 of an individual e-ID account: individual identification number; last name, middle name, first name; date of birth; gender; portrait. In the case of a foreigner, additional information includes nationality; number, symbol, issuance date, kind of document, and issuance location of his or her passport or valid international travel document.

_Level 2 of an individual e-ID account: personal information plus biometric information.

_An organization e-ID account: the organization’s electronic identification number; organization name, including its Vietnamese name, its abbreviated name (if any), and its foreign language name (if any); date of establishment; address of head quarter; identification number of the citizen or foreigner; last name, middle name, first name of the legal representative or head of this organization.

Owners of an e-ID account use this account to sign in and use available features of VNelD app and the e-ID information portal.

Agencies, organizations and individuals may create an e-ID account to serve their activities and are responsible for verifying and ensuring the accuracy of their self-established account. They decide the use level and value of their e-ID account

The use of a level-1 e-ID account of a Vietnamese citizen is to prove the precision of his or her personal information; of a foreigner is to prove the precision of his or her personal information in activities and transactions that require his or her personal information.

The use of a level-2 e-ID account of a Vietnamese citizen is equivalent to the use of his or her chip-based citizen ID card in transactions requiring this card; valid as a tool to provide personal information pieces in formal documents which have already been integrated into this account so that competent agencies and organizations can compare when performing transactions requiring those corresponding documents.

The use of a level-2 e-ID account of a foreigner is equivalent to the use of his or her passport or valid international travel document in transactions requiring these documents; valid as a tool to provide personal information pieces in formal documents which have already been integrated into this account so that competent agencies and organizations can compare when performing transactions requiring those corresponding documents.

The use of an e-ID account of an organization is done by its legal representative or authorized person. This use is to prove the electronic identity of that organization in transactions requiring such a proof; valid as a tool to provide information pieces in the organization’s formal documents which have already been integrated into this account so that competent agencies and organizations can compare when performing transactions requiring those corresponding documents.

By staff writers – Translated by Huong Vuong