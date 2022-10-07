A new drug is camouflaged in packages with label ‘Cripy Fruit’

The drug in the package of strawberry, grape, and mango flavors has been found in Thanh Hoa Province and many provinces and cities across the country.

This new type of drug is usually packaged in colorful and eye-catching packaging and printed with the words ‘Crispy Fruit’" and is widely sold on social networking sites with prices ranging from VND500,000 to VND1 million.

According to the assessment results of the police, this drug is mixed by many synthetic drugs such as MDMA and Ketamine. Drug dealers aimed at selling the drug to young people and students. After taking the drug-mixed products, many children have symptoms of poisoning such as dizziness, headache, and even fainting. Hence, if the above-mentioned drugs are sold at schools and amusement parks where many young people gather, it will be very dangerous.

Doctor Huynh Thanh Hien from Ho Chi Minh City-based Psychiatric Hospital, said that sophisticated drugs are disguised as sweets and fruit juices. However, drugs in the form of candy are so familiar; subsequently, criminals have made fruit juice to avoid responsible agencies’ testing. The active ingredients in these juice drinks are MDMA and Ketamine.

According to Dr. Huynh Thanh Hien, bad boys often tell each other that taking mixed drugs is not addictive, but Dr. Hien affirmed this is not true. It is slower to become addictive than heroin but has very severe psychotic effects, and brain damage is almost irreversible. Moreover, this drug is usually not cheap. Therefore, he advised parents to keep their eyes on their children to have timely treatment if their children take mixed drugs.

MDMA with the English name Estasy, commonly known as ecstasy, is a drug that stimulates the central nervous system. People who use this drug will sway and dance wildly to the music with loud sounds at discos. Using MDMA can cause psychosis (hallucinations, paranoia) and agitation (attacking people around). Ketamine - an anesthetic drug - is still being used in medicine in the form of an injectable solution. Narcotic ketamine in the form of a white powder can be contaminated with harmful impurities and is administered by inhalation directly into the nose. Drug addicts often use ketamine after taking ecstasy to reduce the euphoria caused by ecstasy. However, mixing these drugs together can cause pharmacological interactions that are difficult to predict and control, possibly causing respiratory depression.

By Minh Nam - Translated by Anh Quan