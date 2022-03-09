  1. Law

Ministry of Public Security to investigate Covid-19 financial aid in HCMC

The Police Department for Corruption, Smuggling and Economic Crimes (C03), under the Ministry of Public Security today sent an official letter to require the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee to provide documents and dossiers on implementing policies related to pandemic prevention and control and financial support for people affected by Covid-19.
Ministry of Public Security to investigate Covid-19 financial aid in HCMC ảnh 1 People affected by Covid-19 receive financial aid at a location in HCMC (Illustrative Photo: SGGP)
Accordingly, the C03 required the Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee to direct relevant departments and units to collaborate to provide documents and dossiers, including results of implementing the policies serving for the Covid-19 prevention and control and support to people affected by the pandemic in the city
They have also been required to provide the inspection results of these policies' implementation and information about violations.
In order to promptly report to the Central Steering Committee on Anti-corruption and leaders at levels, the C03 required the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee to provide documents and dossiers as mentioned above. At the same time, the C03 will assign senior investigators and staff to directly contact and receive the dossiers.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Huyen Huong

