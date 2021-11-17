Market management forces to crack down on trade fraud in upcoming Tet holiday

Besides, the agricultural, forestry and fishery products are on the name-list of strictly monitoring to limit trade fraud. The business certificate, invoice and origin of products, price listings are the must-checked categories.

Accordingly, the market management teams will strengthen the monitoring online, make the list and distinguish the collectives and individuals operating e-commerce.The functional forces will focus on checking the prohibited goods, commodities affecting the security and social order on the occasion of Lunar New Year Eve including clothes, footwear, shoes, electronics, medical equipment and supplies serving for Covid-19 prevention and control.Moreover, the HCMC Market Management Department shall pay attention to monitor the new drug products in District 1, District 5 and District 10, traditional medicine in District 5 and District 8, imported wine in District 1, District 3 and District 5, the fabric of all kinds in District 5, Tan Phu District and Tan Binh District, smuggled goods via air route at Tan Son Nhat International Airport.The market management teams are also required to collaborate with other relevant forces, including the economic police, customs forces and tax agency to encourage residents to denounce the crime, provide accurate information to handle the violations.From the beginning of the year to now, the market management forces nationwide have checked and handled around 37,000 violated cases, collected and performed payment to the state budget with an amount of over VND282 billion (US$12.4 million).

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong