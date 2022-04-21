Many Party members in FOSCO disciplined

FOSCO, a state business under the management of HCMC People’s Committee, provides services like premise leasing, domestic labor supply and management to foreign organizations.

In the case happening at FOSCO, the inspection committee applies discipline by expelling seven Party members, namely Tran Hoang Nguyet (former Deputy Manager of the Finance and Accounting Department), Luong Thanh Dien (former member with specialized responsibility of the Council), Tran Cong Thanh (former Deputy General Director), Phan Tien Cong (former Deputy General Director), Nguyen Dinh Muoi (former member of the Finance and Accounting Department), Nguyen Thi Kim Thanh (former Deputy Director of Labor Supply Center-FOSCO), Nguyen Van Quyet (former Deputy Director of Labor Supply Center-FOSCO).

The inspection committee took disciplinary action in the form of warning to Phan Thi Thanh Xuan (former Deputy General Director of FOSCO). It also requested the Standing Committee of HCMC Party Committee to consider a disciplinary action within the power toward Huynh Thi Tuyet Nhung (former Secretary of the company’s Party Committee cum former President of the Council).

In related news, the inspection committee implemented discipline by expelling Do Van Sang (member of Ward 7 Party Committee in Go Vap District - Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff of the 15th Army Corps under the Ministry of National Defense). During the time being Director of Company No.75 under the 15th Army Corps, he violated the regulation on state asset management and use, causing tremendous financial loss. He was prosecuted by Military Zone No.5.

By Van Minh – Translated by Huong Vuong