Leader of petroleum smuggling ring receives 14-year jail sentence

The People's Court of Binh Thuan Province gives sentences to nine accused related to the largest petroleum smuggling case in Binh Thuan Province. (Photo: SGGP)

After five days of trial, the People's Court of Binh Thuan Province, on the afternoon of August 19, gave sentences to nine accused related to the largest petroleum smuggling case in Binh Thuan Province, with a total value of more than VND2.03 trillion from Singapore to Vietnam.



Of these, the accused Luyen Xuan Trang, 49, a resident in Hung Yen Province, considered the leader of the largest petroleum smuggling ring in Binh Thuan Province, worth more than VND2.03 trillion, was given a 14-year jail sentence for smuggling.



Eight other people were sentenced for consuming property acquired through the commission of the crime by other persons, including Trinh Dinh Thanh with five years in prison, and Tran Van Son with two years in prison. The accused Nguyen Thanh Trang, Le Hong Son, and Do Minh Thu received three years of suspended sentence; Ha Thi Kim Nga and Tran Duy Phong were given two years and six months of suspended sentence; Le Hung Phat received two years of a suspended sentence.



According to the indictment, in early September 2015, Luyen Xuan Trang and Nguyen Duc Manh bought 80 percent stakes at Duong Dong Hoa Phu Company. Of which, Manh held 30 percent and Trang 50 percent stakes. Manh held the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors, CEO, and legal representative of Duong Dong Hoa Phu Joint Stock Company, operating under the direction, management, and decision on domestic petroleum consumption of Trang.



The scene of the court in the afternoon of August 19. (Photo: SGGP)



Specifically, one bill of lading had the quantity of petroleum consistent with the quantity stated in the purchase contract, used for customs declaration. The other bill of lading was the quantity of smuggled petroleum.



By the above method, from October 14, 2015, to January 29, 2016, Luyen Xuan Trang had done, guided, and directed Manh to manage the smuggling of 12 petrol shipments with a total volume of 136,661,705 liters, including 73,619,678 liters of A92 gasoline and 63,042,027 liters of diesel oil, worth more than VND2.03 trillion. After smuggling petroleum into Vietnam, Trang directed his subordinates to contact and sell to many enterprises. In 2016, this petroleum smuggling ring was uncovered by the Investigation Police Agency of the Ministry of Public Security.



Regarding this smuggling case, at the end of 2018, the People's Court of Binh Thuan Province brought to trial 12 people with many crimes, including smuggling, illegally transporting goods across the border, receiving bribes, bribery, and lack of responsibilities causing serious consequences. Of these, Nguyen Duc Manh received the highest sentence with 10 years in prison. The import of petroleum from abroad was carried out through Trang's relationship and agreement with the seller. Accordingly, Trang negotiated to buy a large quantity of petroleum but only made the customs declaration for a small quantity. The actual quantity of imported petroleum was divided into two bills of lading.

By Nguyen Tien – Translated by Thanh Nha