  1. Law

Large quantity of illegally imported Covid-19 test kits detected

SGGP

The General Department of Vietnam Customs last night informed that , it detected a large number of Covid-19 test kits illegally imported from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Vietnam at Noi Bai International Airport.

Large quantity of illegally imported Covid-19 test kits detected ảnh 1


Accordingly, the Anti-Smuggling and Investigation Department (under the General Department of Vietnam Customs) yesterday cooperated with Hanoi Department of Customs to investigate the large violating consignment sent from RoK to Vietnam.

The result showed that over 85,000 Covid-19 test kits, worth more than VND8 billion (US$351,000), found in the consignment were not precisely declared.

Regulations state that Covid-19 test kits are conditional imported goods and must possess a valid permit issued by the Health Ministry. However, owners of this consignment used a foxy trick to declare them under the generic category with a wrong name for a smuggling purpose.

The case is being further investigated by the customs agency in accordance with regulations.


Large quantity of illegally imported Covid-19 test kits detected ảnh 2
Large quantity of illegally imported Covid-19 test kits detected ảnh 3
Large quantity of illegally imported Covid-19 test kits detected ảnh 4
Large quantity of illegally imported Covid-19 test kits detected ảnh 5
Large quantity of illegally imported Covid-19 test kits detected ảnh 6

By Van Phuc – Translated by Vien Hong

