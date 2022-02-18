Large quantity of illegally imported Covid-19 test kits detected



Accordingly, the Anti-Smuggling and Investigation Department (under the General Department of Vietnam Customs) yesterday cooperated with Hanoi Department of Customs to investigate the large violating consignment sent from RoK to Vietnam.

The result showed that over 85,000 Covid-19 test kits, worth more than VND8 billion (US$351,000), found in the consignment were not precisely declared.

Regulations state that Covid-19 test kits are conditional imported goods and must possess a valid permit issued by the Health Ministry. However, owners of this consignment used a foxy trick to declare them under the generic category with a wrong name for a smuggling purpose.

The case is being further investigated by the customs agency in accordance with regulations.





By Van Phuc – Translated by Vien Hong