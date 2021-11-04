Large gambling ring detected, destroyed

Do Ngoc Ha, leader of the gambling ring



The investigation of C02 reveals that since this April, Do Ngoc Ha and his friend Bui Hoang Son (living in Cau Giay District) has changed the domain name of the website https://cp.starcsn.com into evol.club and attracted a large number of Internet users into gambling, forming the ring called Evol, which operates in the level model.

Leaders of this ring train certain active members so that they can draw more people into the ring via tasks like introducing new members, training, assisting other members in making bets.

They ring posts advertisements on popular social networks and YouTube, as well as continuously organizing events to increase the quantity of ring members, under the form of financial investment. These criminals use common communication apps like Telegram, Zalo, Facebook to exchange information.

Gamblers wishing to join a game must sign up for an account and follow instructions in the game to obtain a special code, along with the installation of the two app of Google Authenticator and Zoom onto their smartphones. Taking part in any casino game of Evol, participants must deposit a cryptocurrency called USDT to place bets.

C02 has identified over 3,000 Evol accounts with the total betting amount since this April reaching more than €1.1 billion (approx. VND30,000 billion or US$1.32 billion). C02 has ordered a detention for 13 subjects in this gambling ring, all sited in Hanoi.

By Gia Khanh – Translated by Thanh Tam