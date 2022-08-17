Labor Minister proposes harsh punishment for child offenders

Police arrest a man who beat and locked a 3-year-old boy in freezer According to the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, there has been an increase in the number of more serious cases of violence and abuse of children, especially small children causing public frustration.



Accordingly, to strengthen the prevention of violence and abuse of children, minimize harm and ensure children's rights and interests, the Minister of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs proposed to chairpersons of people's committees in provinces and cities synchronously take measures to ensure the safety and protection of children in addition to priority of allocating resources to ensure intervention and support for children experiencing violence and abuse.

Local administrations are assigned to take on responsibility for coordinating with organizations on child protection at all levels to understand children’s family conditions, especially children from divorced families, or children whose parents separated, parents working far away, or those who have relatives involved in social evils.

Competent agencies are asked to step up the instructions for families, educational institutions, schools and children on knowledge and skills to protect children and prevent violence and abuse against children. Responsible agencies and local administrations should focus on preventing parents, relatives and caregivers of children from infringing on children's life, health, spirit and dignity.

At the same time, local governments and responsible agencies should be prepared to receive and process information and support children when they are victims of violence and abuse.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Anh Quan, Huyen Huong