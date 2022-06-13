  1. Law

Khanh Hoa imposes heavy penalties for illegal construction of high-class resorts

The People’s Committee of the Central Coastal province of Khanh Hoa on June 13 imposed a fine of VND350 million (US$15,000) on Sao Phuong Nam Investment Joint Stock Company for its illegal building works at JW Marriott Cam Ranh Bay Resort & Spa in Cam Lam District.
Inspectors of the provincial Construction Department found illegal constructions of a management area, spa and children's play area without a license.
The People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa Province asked the resort’s investor, Sao Phuong Nam Investment Joint Stock Company, to complete procedures for the construction permit application within 90 days. If the local authorities do not receive submissions, they will launch order for the demolition of these buildings.
Located on the beachfront of Cam Ranh peninsula, Cam Hai Dong commune, Cam Lan district, Khanh Hoa province, JW Marriott Cam Ranh is a 5-star resort developed by Sao Phuong Nam Group.
The People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa Province previously imposed a penalty of VND440 million (US$19,000) to Cam Ranh Bayana Company for its unauthorized construction at Cam Ranh Bayana Resort in Cam Lam District’s Cam Hai Dong Commune. The illegal building works include a spa, bungalows, dining area and others.

By Phu Khanh – Translated by Kim Khanh

