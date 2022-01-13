Investigation of Viet A Company’s test kit case carried out

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai attends the conference.

On January 12, the Commission for Internal Affairs of the Party Central Committee held a conference to review the work of the Party's internal affairs sector in 2021 and implement the tasks in 2022. Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai was attending the conference.

Speaking at the conference, Head of the Commission for Internal Affairs of the Party Central Committee Phan Dinh Trac said that in 2021, the Party's internal affairs sector achieved six achievements and studied 10 major projects.

The sector has been coordinating with relevant authorities to remove difficulties and obstacles and speeding up the investigation of corruption and wrongdoings especially in the health sectors, land management , public property, management of capital and assets, State investment in enterprises, the transfer of public property, and criminal judgment execution.

Furthermore, they will probe into cases in the South-Central Province of Khanh Hoa, Ho Chi Minh City, the Southern provinces of Dong Nai, An Giang.

Referring to the Covid-19 test kit case at Viet A Company, Mr. Trac said that this case has shown a lot of loopholes and weaknesses in authorities’ inspection and supervision work.

The case is also a warning that the "corruption virus" is very complicated with many variants; therefore, responsible agencies must not to neglect them but increase resistance, emphasized Mr. Trac.

Regarding the key tasks of 2022, he noted that the sector needs to continue to improve the efficiency of research and propose major views, policies, and orientations of the Party on internal affairs and anti-corruption.

Moreover, the sector must closely handle corruption and negative cases following the direction of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong with a focus on removing difficulties and obstacles, especially in terms of assessment and valuation to speed up the investigation progress, and definitively handle corruption and wrongdoings that have been prosecuted.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Anh Quan